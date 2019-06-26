



MIAMI (CBS) — It was debate night in Miami. The first Democratic face-off of the 2020 presidential election was held Wednesday night.

Half of the 20 Democratic candidates kicked off the 2020 campaign cycle. They sought to stand out in a field so crowded that one debate couldn’t hold them all.

The crowded pool of candidates is comparable to what we saw with Republicans back in 2015. But to avoid an undercard debate where less-popular candidates rival in a separate broadcast, qualifying Democrats were simply split in two groups by random drawing.

The candidates squared off over a number of current hot topics, including immigration and gun control.

It was the first true test in the 2020 race and timing was tight. There were no opening statements as the first of two debates kicked off. Debate rules provided 60 seconds for answers and 30 seconds for follow-ups.

Fielding the first question was Sen. Elizabeth Warren on whether her positions pose a risk to a well-performing economy.

“I think of it this way: Who is the economy really working for?” she responded.

Warren entered as the only candidate on the Wednesday night stage currently polling in the top five contenders.

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke also spoke with reservation about the economy before translating for Spanish-speaking viewers.

“It’s going to take all of us coming together to make sure that it does,” he said of the economy.

The topic of immigration and border security raised emotions.

“There is a humane way that affirms human rights and human dignity and actually solve this problem. Donald Trump isn’t solving this problem,” New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said.

After a brief audio issue, questioning turned to gun legislation.

“I’m going to choose common sense gun reform and I think we are going to be able to get that done in 2021,” Julian Castro said.

When health care came up, so did this question: “Who here would abolish their private health insurance plan in favor of a government run plan?”

Only New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and Warren raised their hands.

Thursday night’s debate will feature 10 more candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Kamala Harris.