



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With temperatures topping 90 degrees, everyone is trying to beat the heat. On Wednesday, no one was thinking about the freezing weather, school delays and cancellations from winters past.

But lawmakers in Harrisburg are. This week they passed a bill which could effect each and every school district in Pennsylvania, and really shake up how students deal with snow days.

Senate Bill 440 passed the house Monday and now sits on Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk

It would create five so-called “flexible instructional days,” where students would work from home, and would effectively eliminate the classic snow day.

“Not at all,” one student said when asked if he liked the plan.

That’s a similar reaction most students shared. However, parents understand the bill’s benefits.

“With the new bill, that’s something that could definitely be productive,” Justin Johnson said.

“As opposed to kids staying home, watching television, I’m all for that,” one woman said.

School districts would have to apply for the program and provide ways for students without internet to gain access to school systems.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia School District says officials are aware of the bill and are looking into the logistics behind it before they make a decision about whether to participate

Gov. Wolf, who spoke about internet access earlier this year, appears to support the bill.

“Cyber snow days, I think it’s a great idea, I would sign it,” he said. “You don’t have have broadband, you can’t do cyber snow days.”

As it sits on his desk for a signature, those students soaking up the sun on a blistering hot summer day may never have a snow day again.