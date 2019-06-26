MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — A 78-year-old South Jersey man has been charged with stealing more than $2.5 million from his employer over a 14-year period, according to prosecutors. Charles Esposito, of Hainesport, turned himself into Moorestown Township Police.
Prosecutors say Esposito stole $2,537,655 from his employer, Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope. Authorities say he conducted 243 fraudulent transactions between 2005 and April 2019.
Oldcastle officials began to investigate in April after a suspicious hand-written check for $18,500 that had been signed by Esposito appeared to have another forged signature.
The investigation found that Esposito took advantage of the company’s check issuance procedures to steal the money, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors say Esposito has been charged with theft by deception, computer criminal activity and misapplication of entrusted property.