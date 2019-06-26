Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Think you saw a giant dinosaur during your morning commute on Wednesday? Your eyes didn’t play a trick on you, a 40-foot-long dinosaur was on the move this morning, traveling from New Jersey all the way to Philadelphia.
The Spinosaurus made the trip by truck from Somerdale, New Jersey, across the Ben Franklin Bridge, through Center City, Philadelphia, to the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University at 19th and the Parkway.
The dinosaur is one of two dinos to be installed in front of the museum as part of the new “Dinosaurs Around the World” exhibit.
The exhibit opens to the public this Sunday.