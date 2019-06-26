  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Academy of Natural Sciences, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Think you saw a giant dinosaur during your morning commute on Wednesday? Your eyes didn’t play a trick on you, a 40-foot-long dinosaur was on the move this morning, traveling from New Jersey all the way to Philadelphia.

The Spinosaurus made the trip by truck from Somerdale, New Jersey, across the Ben Franklin Bridge, through Center City, Philadelphia, to the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University at 19th and the Parkway.

The dinosaur is one of two dinos to be installed in front of the museum as part of the new “Dinosaurs Around the World” exhibit.

The exhibit opens to the public this Sunday.

