BREAKING:13-year-old boy critically injured in Kensington house fire, officials say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 13-year-old is in the hospital following a fire in the city’s Kensington section, according to officials. The Philadelphia fire and police departments responded to the 3100 block of Potter Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday for a house fire.

Officials say when they arrived, there were reports of a teenager still inside the house. The 13-year-old was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in critical condition.

There were no other injuries reported and the fire was placed under control just after 8 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

