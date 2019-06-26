Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 13-year-old is in the hospital following a fire in the city’s Kensington section, according to officials. The Philadelphia fire and police departments responded to the 3100 block of Potter Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday for a house fire.
Officials say when they arrived, there were reports of a teenager still inside the house. The 13-year-old was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in critical condition.
There were no other injuries reported and the fire was placed under control just after 8 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.