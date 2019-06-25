Comments
WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — Warminster Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in a series of armed robberies over the past week. This is the suspect — 23-year-old Joseph Wolfgang Trout.
Police say he displayed a box cutter in four separate robberies at three gas stations and a convenience store. Each time, he demanded Newport cigarettes.
Police say the suspect is also wanted for parole violations.