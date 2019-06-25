  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Warminster news


WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — Warminster Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in a series of armed robberies over the past week. This is the suspect — 23-year-old Joseph Wolfgang Trout.

Credit: CBS3

Police say he displayed a box cutter in four separate robberies at three gas stations and a convenience store. Each time, he demanded Newport cigarettes.

Roxborough Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 14-Year-Old Girl He Met On Dating App, Police Say

Police say the suspect is also wanted for parole violations.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s