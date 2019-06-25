PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least 12 people, including children, were injured in an early morning fire in the city’s Logan neighborhood. Flames broke out on the 4900 block of North 12th Street, around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters say two people are in critical condition.

12 people injured in house fire on the 4900 block of North 12TH Street in Logan neighborhood. Some of the injured include children, according to Fire Commissioner @ThielAdam pic.twitter.com/eNwDefiWRA — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) June 25, 2019

They say a 12-year-old boy jumped from a third-floor window and suffered burns to 30% of his body. A 23-year-old woman also jumped to her safety. Some of the people injured are as young as 3 years old.

Neighbors describe a very chaotic scene, with several people on each side of the building and even people who had to jump out of windows to escape the flames.

“It was just blazing, blazing, blazing,” eyewitness Georgia Waite said. “There was nobody coming from the front. So are they coming from the back? It was just blazing. Pure fire, fire, fire… They throw one of the babies through the window and a neighbor catch that baby. And everybody just fight their way out.”

Crews are still working to determine how many families live inside the home.

“We’re still trying to understand exactly who lived here, where they are,” Philadelphia Fire Department Commissioner Adam Thiel. “Doing that secondary search is potentially going to take us an hour or two to finish that search given the conditions inside.”

No word on what sparked the fire.