PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a theft at a Center City Starbucks. The theft happened on June 19 around 6:30 a.m. inside the Starbucks on the 100 block of N. Broad Street.
Investigators say the man took a green Starbucks money back that was filled with about $150 off of the counter.
After taking the money the suspect fled the store and was last seen heading south on Broad Street.
He is said to be around 30 years old, 5-foot-10 and was wearing a white and gray plaid shirt and blue jeans.
Police say if you see this suspect do not approach him, contact 911 immediately.