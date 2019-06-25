  • CBS 3On Air

By Erik Chambliss
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to reports, the Houston Rockets are planning to pursue a sign-and-trade for free agent guard Jimmy Butler. The Sixers are also expected to “aggressively” try to re-sign Butler to a 5-year, $190 million max contract.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets could send players like big man Clint Capela and guard Eric Gordon along with more, to the Sixers in order to financially complete the deal.

The Rockets do not have a lot of salary cap space but can sign him to a four-year, $140.6 million contract through the sign-and-trade with the Sixers.

The Sixers acquired Jimmy Butler in November for Robert Covington and Dario Saric. In 55 regular season games with the Sixers, Butler averaged 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game.

The Sixers are facing a free agency that includes trying to re-sign Butler, Tobias Harris and JJ Redick.

Free agency begins June 30 at 6 p.m., when teams may begin negotiations with free agents but cannot officially sign them until June 6 at noon.

