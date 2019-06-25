PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fans of celebrity chef and New Jersey native Anthony Bourdain are eating at some of his favorite spots Tuesday to celebrate what would have been Bourdain’s 63rd birthday. The chef, author and travel show star committed suicide last year.
His friends are calling today Bourdain Day, encouraging people to have their culinary travel adventures like Bourdain did.
To pay tribute to Bourdain, the state legislature just created the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail this month.
It features the ten restaurants Bourdain visited when he taped his show in the Garden State in 2015. The stops in the Delaware Valley include Donkey’s Place and Tony and Ruth Steaks in Camden.
In Atlantic City, the trail will take you to Knife and Fork Inn, Dock’s Oyster House, Tony’s Baltimore Grill and James’ Salt Water Taffy.
Click here to see a list of all of the destinations.