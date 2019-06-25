  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for the person responsible for a double shooting in the city’s Bella Vista section. Officials say shots erupted just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at a park on 10th and Fitzwater Streets.

According to police, the victims were two men, both in their 20s.

A 20-year-old man was shot once in the right thigh and a 27-year-old man was shot under the right arm.

Both men are at local area hospitals where they both are in stable conditions.

So far no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting as police continue to investigate.

