WATCH LIVE:Crews Battling 2-Alarm Blaze In Juniata Park Laundromat, Pharmacy
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Fire crews are battling a large blaze in a building that houses a laundromat and pharmacy in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon. The two-alarm blaze is on the corner of Castor and Erie Avenues.

Chopper 3 was over the fire, where large flames and heavy smoke could be seen bursting through the roof.

Officials say the fire department was called to the area just after 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The fire quickly was raised to a second alarm at 4:24 p.m.

There is no word at this time on what sparked the fire. There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.

