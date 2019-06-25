Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here’s something to think about the next time you’re stuck in traffic. A new study shows congestion in Center City is costing the city millions of dollars.
The report says cars and buses spend almost 10 million hours stuck in traffic in Center City every year. That costs passengers $152 million in both lost time and money.
The worst spots for congestion are around City Hall, Rittenhouse Square and the bridges over the Schuylkill River.
City leaders recently announced they are cracking down on traffic violations to improve the congestion problem.