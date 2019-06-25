



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Kansas City radio host is under fire after comments he made about former Eagles head coach Andy Reid and his family life. Many people who heard the comments from Kevin Kietzman believe he was making reference to the death of Reid’s son Garrett.

Garrett Reid died in 2012 at the age of 29 of an accidental heroin overdose. At the time, Andy Reid was the coach of the Eagles.

The topic began with Kietzman discussing what the future may hold for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill who has had legal troubles. This led to the host appearing to criticize Reid’s ability to “fix” people.

“Andy Reid does not have a great record of fixing players. He doesn’t. Discipline is not his thing,” Kietzman said during his show Monday. “It did not work out particularly well in his family life and that needs to be added to this as we’re talking about the Chiefs. He wasn’t real great at that either. He’s had a lot of things go bad on him: family and players. He is not good at fixing people. He is not good at discipline. That is not his strength. His strength is designing football plays.”

Kevin Kietzman from sports radio 810 just said this. What are your thoughts on this, #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/SvNMwKRd1l — Chiefs Focus (@ChiefsFocus) June 24, 2019

As backlash and anger grew nationally Monday night on Twitter, Kietzman explained he wasn’t referencing Garrett Reid’s death.

Holy hat what’s going on here? I never mentioned one word about the tragic death of Andy Reid’s son and quickly corrected a caller who did. I was talking about the owner’s record of “fixing” players, the team’s record and Andy’s record. I was referencing the drug (1/3) — kevin kietzman (@kkwhb) June 25, 2019

addiction and convictions for dealing drugs. When they served time and Reid hired them to work for his football teams, it was no longer a private matter. But blaming a parent for the death of their child in these circumstances is unthinkable and reprehensible. Period. It (2/3) — kevin kietzman (@kkwhb) June 25, 2019

was NEVER mentioned or discussed and NEVER entered my mind. It makes me sad that somehow that’s what some of you thought I was saying. That would be despicable. (3/3) — kevin kietzman (@kkwhb) June 25, 2019

On Twitter, people still are voicing their opinions on Kietzman’s comments.

It’s not “some” it’s what everyone heard. This comment wasn’t easy to avoid, the reaction of everyone that heard it is the same. Any comments about his family crosses the line. — Nick Meyer (@nckmyr) June 25, 2019

Listen to your own broadcast. I lost my daughter and found this very offensive. Pretty much way over the line. Pretty sure Andy won’t comment on this due to his high class. — Steven Smith (@ssssssmitty) June 25, 2019

Reid has not commented on the comments from Monday.