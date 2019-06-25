PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Kansas City radio host is under fire after comments he made about former Eagles head coach Andy Reid and his family life. Many people who heard the comments from Kevin Kietzman believe he was making reference to the death of Reid’s son Garrett.
Garrett Reid died in 2012 at the age of 29 of an accidental heroin overdose. At the time, Andy Reid was the coach of the Eagles.
The topic began with Kietzman discussing what the future may hold for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill who has had legal troubles. This led to the host appearing to criticize Reid’s ability to “fix” people.
“Andy Reid does not have a great record of fixing players. He doesn’t. Discipline is not his thing,” Kietzman said during his show Monday. “It did not work out particularly well in his family life and that needs to be added to this as we’re talking about the Chiefs. He wasn’t real great at that either. He’s had a lot of things go bad on him: family and players. He is not good at fixing people. He is not good at discipline. That is not his strength. His strength is designing football plays.”
As backlash and anger grew nationally Monday night on Twitter, Kietzman explained he wasn’t referencing Garrett Reid’s death.
On Twitter, people still are voicing their opinions on Kietzman’s comments.
Reid has not commented on the comments from Monday.