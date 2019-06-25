WATCH LIVE:Officials Provide Update On South Philadelphia Refinery Explosion, Fire
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were critically injured after a balcony collapsed at an apartment complex in West Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. It happened at the Lexington Apartments on the 4200 block of Chester Avenue, shortly after 10 a.m.

According to police, two men were on the third-floor rear balcony when it collapsed.

A 36-year-old man suffered head trauma and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

A 31-year-old man suffered trauma to the left side of his body and was also taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

It’s not known yet how the balcony collapsed.

