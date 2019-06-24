  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — An infant formula sold only at Walmart was voluntarily recalled on Friday because of the potential presence of “metal foreign matter” in a single lot of the product, Perrigo Company said in a news release. No adverse events have been reported to date, the company said.

credit: Perrigo Company

The recall affects a single lot, or 23,388 containers, of the 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron.

The recall was made out of an abundance of caution stemming from a consumer report. The recall was also made in consultation with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Perrigo said consumers who bought the product should look on the bottom of the package for Lot Code C26EVFV with a “use by” date of February 26, 2021. Those consumers should stop using the formula and go to Walmart for a refund.

On Walmart’s website, the product is billed as “complete nutrition” for a baby’s first year and sells for $19.98.

“This formula is quick and easy to make. All you have to do is add water and shake. Feed your kid with confidence by using Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula,” the product description says.

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

