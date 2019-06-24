Comments
JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) — Six Flags Great Adventure is celebrating the birth of a rare Siberian tiger cub. Here’s the new baby, a playful little girl.
She is only the second tiger cub born in the safari in 15 years and her name is Carli!
She was named after soccer great Carli Lloyd, who is a native of Delran in Burlington County.
Siberian tigers are endangered. There are estimated to be fewer than 500 Siberian tigers left in the wild.
Guests will be able to see Carli at the Jackson park’s safari exhibit soon.