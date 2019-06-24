Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A New Castle County man has been charged with impersonating a police officer. Authorities say Shane Windell has been falsely reporting fires at the Limestone Terrace Apartments in Wilmington.
The latest fake fire call happened last Saturday. Eyewitnesses saw Windell exiting a blue car in a police-style tactical vest with a badge.
Investigators tracked him down and learned he was not an officer.
Anyone who witnessed Windell impersonating an officer is asked to call New Castle County Police.