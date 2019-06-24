Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police need help from the public identifying a suspect who stole several items from a residence in the Queens Village section of the city. According to officials, the theft happened on the 300 block of Fitzwater Street around 4 a.m. on June 7.
Police say surveillance video captured an unknown man entering the residence through the garage.
Once inside, the suspect took several items including a bicycle before fleeing the scene.
Police say if you see this suspect, do not approach him and contact 911 immediately.