By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police need help from the public identifying a suspect who stole several items from a residence in the Queens Village section of the city. According to officials, the theft happened on the 300 block of Fitzwater Street around 4 a.m. on June 7.

Police say surveillance video captured an unknown man entering the residence through the garage.

Once inside, the suspect took several items including a bicycle before fleeing the scene.

Police say if you see this suspect, do not approach him and contact 911 immediately.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s