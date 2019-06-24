



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — It’s a little league theft that’s made a big, adverse impact. The league’s founder is speaking out after thieves targeted a concession stand, stealing thousands of dollars worth of items.

Concession stand thefts are happening all across New Jersey but this particular theft has left adults and children disappointed. The concession stand funds the little league and the league is now out thousands of dollars during the middle of the season.

“There was a time when people would not come to this park. There is illegal drug dealing, drug use,” Bryan Morton said.

That’s what Pyne Poynt Park was once known for, but now it’s a place the community feels safe, especially the kids.

Morton is the founder of the North Camden Little league. Six hundred and fifty kids now play on more than 38 teams. But on Wednesday, thieves found their way into the little league’s concession stand.

Philadelphia Police On The Hunt For Two Thieves Who Attacked, Robbed Man On SEPTA Bus

The crooks made off with $15,000 worth of concession stand equipment and food.

“Freezers, refrigerators for sodas, water ice freezers,” Morton said.

The sales made at the concession stand help fund the little league, but with the league now out of thousands, police are asking for your help.

So far, police in six New Jersey counties have been dealing with dozens of concession stand burglaries.

“I literally cried because the potential impact on our ability to have kids just be able to come to a park, play baseball, play softball, be connected to a team,” Morton said.

10 Philadelphia Police Recruits Resign After Allegedly Planning To Cheat On Exam, Officials Say

As police work to track down the people responsible, Morton is keeping the focus on the kids.

“We’re telling them it’s OK to just be a kid. Come chase your dreams, come have fun, come laugh,” he said.

A private donor has agreed to donate $15,000 to the little league. If you are interested in donating, click here.