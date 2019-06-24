  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was gunned down in the city’s Mayfair section following another violent weekend in Philadelphia. Gunfire erupted around 11 p.m. Sunday on the 3100 block of Barnett Street.

Officers found a 21-year-old man shot twice in the back, and rushed him to the hospital.

Authorities are trying to figure out a motive for the shooting.

“The last known address we have for the victim is not in this particular neighborhood. However, several witnesses say that this victim is known to frequent and hang out in this area,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Investigators are checking nearby surveillance cameras to see if they captured anything.

Police have not made any arrests

