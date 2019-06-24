  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The wait is almost over for “Hamilton” fans. You’ll soon have a shot to buy single-show tickets for the hit musical when it comes to Philadelphia.

Registration opened Monday to sign up for the tickets. You have until Thursday night to register but that doesn’t guarantee you’ll get tickets.

The registration just makes sure you’re eligible to buy tickets to the Tony-Award winning show.

Tickets officially go on sale July 9.

The musical will play at the Forrest Theater from August 27 to November 17.

Click here to register and view the full schedule of performances in Philadelphia.

