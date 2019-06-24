Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Governor Phil Murphy announced on Monday, that the State of Emergency issued in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties has been lifted. The State of Emergency had been issued on June 20 as heavy rains caused extensive damage in the area.
Dozens of people across the South Jersey region were evacuated from their homes due to the devastating flooding, including in Westville, Gloucester County, where rescue crews had to rescue dozens of people trapped in the high waters.
“Our top priority is the safety of our residents,” said Murphy when the State of Emergency was issued.