  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news, State of Emerge


TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Governor Phil Murphy announced on Monday, that the State of Emergency issued in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties has been lifted. The State of Emergency had been issued on June 20 as heavy rains caused extensive damage in the area.

Dozens of people across the South Jersey region were evacuated from their homes due to the devastating flooding, including in Westville, Gloucester County, where rescue crews had to rescue dozens of people trapped in the high waters.

credit: CBS3

“Our top priority is the safety of our residents,” said Murphy when the State of Emergency was issued.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s