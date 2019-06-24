Decomposed Body Found Floating In Schuylkill River, Police Say

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are investigating after a decomposed body was discovered in the Schuylkill River, Monday morning. Police say a person walking near Market Street and Schuylkill Avenue spotted the body in the water, just before 9 a.m.
Officials say the body of a 50-year-old man was recovered.
The body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.