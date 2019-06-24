



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Attorneys and potential attorneys for six men held in a historic $1 billion cocaine bust are now deciphering a complicated case. Each of the defendants held in this massive cocaine seizure went before a federal judge Monday afternoon.

Lawyers are also gripped with language barriers — their clients are all using the assistance of interpreters.

Officials: Man Charged With Impersonating Police Officer, Falsely Reporting Fires In Wilmington

One defendant from the MSC Gayane used an interpreter who phoned in. His lawyer was heard saying it wasn’t really the best way to defend against a case that has netted international attention.

A boatload of cocaine, 17.5 tons worth a billion bucks was busted last week. U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain at a news conference on Friday announced six people would be facing a judge.

“My office has moved for detention against all six defendants pending trial,” he said.

A federal judge granted prosecutors’ requests, now the six will remain behind bars, pending a trial.

Camden Woman Arrested For Stabbing Twin Sister To Death, Officials Say

Federal prosecutors declined to comment on the 45-minute hearing, but a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney would only say their investigation was continuing.

And already, potential defense strategies are emerging.

“The whole thing depends on whether he had personal knowledge of what was being carried in the containers down below and even if he did have suspicion, that wouldn’t be enough to be a crime,” Attorney Bill DeStefano said.

The judge found that in the case of most of the defendants, there was enough probable cause to move forward to trial.