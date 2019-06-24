



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are lingering concerns over the air quality in the aftermath of the refinery fire that happened in South Philadelphia. The union president of workers at Philadelphia Energy Solutions spoke out Monday following Friday’s explosion at the South Philadelphia oil refinery.

“We are doing our own investigation with the company and the other federal agencies. We want to find out what happened and prevent it from happening again,” Union President Ryan O’Callaghan said.

On Monday, investigators were at the scene of the explosion trying to figure out how it all happened.

The fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Oil Refinery was finally extinguished on Saturday. That is when city, along with federal officials, began their investigation.

10 Philadelphia Police Recruits Resign After Allegedly Planning To Cheat On Exam, Officials Say

The PES says the explosion contained butane and propane chemicals. It started in the alkylation unit, which is used to create a high octane gas component.

Five people were hurt in the blasts, all of which were minor injuries.

The ATF and fire officials have been conducting interviews with PES employees and others who witnessed the blast.

The United States Chemical and Hazard Investigations Board is also investigating.

Four of their investigators arrived at the scene on Sunday. CBS3’s Chantee Lans spoke with board member Kristen Kulinowski about a potentially dangerous chemical used in the alkylation unit, called hydro-fluoric acid.

“When it comes in contact with human skin or the soft tissues in your nose and eyes, it can cause a burn, and if ingested, can have a longer term stomach effect. It’s not something you want people exposed to,” she said.

LISTEN: Authorities Release Chilling Phone Call Family Received After Daughter Went Missing 45 Years Ago In South Jersey Cold Case

She does not think it spread to the neighborhood, but crews are checking to make sure. PES says air quality testing inside the facility continues by the hour.

At surrounding neighborhoods, air quality tests have so far come back normal.

This is not the first fire at the complex. On June 10, a smaller fire happened at the same facility.

“We’ve have a history with the refinery when Sunoco owned it, when Carlisle owned it and we still do,” Executive Director and Chief Council of Clean Air Council Joseph Minott said. “It is clearly a danger to the community.”

“Is it safe,?” asked CBS3’s Chantee Lans.

“Yes, it is safe and it will be safer, everyday going forward,” President O’Callaghan said.

He would go on to say that an employee was able to contain the hydro-fluoric acid in a container shortly after the explosion.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans reports.