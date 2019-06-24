  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:2014 Philadelphia Flower Show, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ten cadets at the Philadelphia Police Academy have resigned after they allegedly planned to cheat on the motor vehicle code written exam.

Officials say they found out about it before they took the test.

“One of the members of that platoon had obtained the answers to the test — which by the way, would have been an open-book test anyway — he obtained the answers to the test and began distributing them to several of his classmates,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said. “This was detected by another recruit who immediately reported it to his superiors.

Police officials don’t know how the recruits obtained the answers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s