PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ten cadets at the Philadelphia Police Academy have resigned after they allegedly planned to cheat on the motor vehicle code written exam.
Officials say they found out about it before they took the test.
“One of the members of that platoon had obtained the answers to the test — which by the way, would have been an open-book test anyway — he obtained the answers to the test and began distributing them to several of his classmates,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said. “This was detected by another recruit who immediately reported it to his superiors.
Police officials don’t know how the recruits obtained the answers.