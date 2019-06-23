



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands packed the streets of Manayunk for the second day of the Manayunk arts festival. This year marked its 30th anniversary.

“I’m really into astrology, so I’ve been wanting to do a zodiac series forever,” one person said.

The illustrations tell different stories.

“It kind of comes naturally based on people I know,” illustrator Isabelle Staub said.

Each one is carefully planned and designed with one purpose.

“Pisces is a water sign so I wanted to do a sensitive, dreamy-like portrait,” Staub said. “I want them to be inspired and make them feel good.”

Staub’s work was highlighted at the Manayunk Arts Festival this weekend. Her pieces join dozens of others featured inside the event’s Emerging Artist Tent.

“It’s amazing, first time doing any kind of festival,” Staub said.

More than 300 artists and vendors from across the country took to Main Street Sunday for the festival, which is now in its 30th year.

The two-day event is one of the largest outdoor art festivals in the region, drawing more than 200,000 people looking to pick up a brand new work of art.

“I got two floral prints, I love them all over my house,” Roxborough resident Vanessa Meyer said.

The event has been credited with boosting business in the area.

“It doubles the business for me, it’s a good time, my staff full house. Work around the clock. Our work doubles, triples too,” Thai Bistro owner Moon Krapugthong Chabaa said.

The event also gives local artists a major platform.

“Selling stuff is great but you also get a lot of exposure,” Staub said.

