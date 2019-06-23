  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


BRICK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a sport utility vehicle that pulled over on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey was struck by another SUV, killing a teenage girl from Pennsylvania. The crash shut down the parkway for about three hours.

State police said a Ford Explorer veered onto the shoulder where two other vehicles were stopped near Brick shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday and struck another SUV.

The drivers were outside but two passengers were in the stopped SUV, which was pushed into the other vehicle.

Police said 15-year-old Rachel Upright of New Milford was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person was rushed to Jersey Shore Medical Center in serious condition.

Police haven’t said why the two vehicles had pulled over or why the other vehicle went onto the shoulder.

(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s