  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMThe Good Fight
    10:00 PMThe Good Fight
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMJeep Sports Zone
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Eagles Novacare Complex, Local, Local TV, USA Football


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday was a day for young football players to receive some tips from professionals about playing the game safely. USA Football brought its nationwide protection tour to the NovaCare Complex, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Participants also learned how to avoid head and neck injuries especially when it comes to tackling.

Howie Roseman’s Sorcery Has Eagles In Excellent Shape To Compete For Years To Come

More than 200 young players attended the free event and took part in drills that helped with tackling fundamentals, education on concussions and how equipment should fit to properly protect them.

This was just one stop on USA Football’s cross-country tour to help teach players, parents and coaches how to enjoy the game in a safe way.

For more information on the tour, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s