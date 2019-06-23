PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday was a day for young football players to receive some tips from professionals about playing the game safely. USA Football brought its nationwide protection tour to the NovaCare Complex, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Participants also learned how to avoid head and neck injuries especially when it comes to tackling.
More than 200 young players attended the free event and took part in drills that helped with tackling fundamentals, education on concussions and how equipment should fit to properly protect them.
This was just one stop on USA Football’s cross-country tour to help teach players, parents and coaches how to enjoy the game in a safe way.
