By CBS3 Staff
Willingboro News


WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Burlington County prosecutors say the 23-year-old man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend’s grandmother and 9-year-old brother has now been charged in the fatal shooting of another man in February. Prosecutors say Terrance Williams has been charged with the murder of a man inside a parked car on Millbrook Drive earlier this year.

An investigation revealed that on Feb. 18, just before 1 a.m., 21-year-old Davell Williamson and another man were sitting in a car when Matthews approached and began shooting at the men.

Man Charged With Killing Ex-Girlfriend’s Grandmother, Brother In Willingboro

Williamson was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the passenger was shot in the arm, and was treated and released from the hospital.

Credit: CBS3

Matthews has been charged with first degree murder and several weapons charges in that case.

He was arrested last Thursday after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend’s grandmother and 9-year-old brother, before leading police on a chase that he streamed on Facebook.

Police say both victims were found with multiple stab wounds and the boy appears to have been drowned in a bathtub inside a house on the 100 block of Eastbrook Lane.

