WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Burlington County prosecutors say the 23-year-old man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend’s grandmother and 9-year-old brother has now been charged in the fatal shooting of another man in February. Prosecutors say Terrance Williams has been charged with the murder of a man inside a parked car on Millbrook Drive earlier this year.
An investigation revealed that on Feb. 18, just before 1 a.m., 21-year-old Davell Williamson and another man were sitting in a car when Matthews approached and began shooting at the men.
Williamson was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the passenger was shot in the arm, and was treated and released from the hospital.
Matthews has been charged with first degree murder and several weapons charges in that case.
He was arrested last Thursday after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend’s grandmother and 9-year-old brother, before leading police on a chase that he streamed on Facebook.
Police say both victims were found with multiple stab wounds and the boy appears to have been drowned in a bathtub inside a house on the 100 block of Eastbrook Lane.