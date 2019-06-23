CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Saturday’s sunshine and warm weather were a perfect combination for the 4th annual Camden Community Day. Eyewitness News was on the 1600 block of Baird Avenue at Farnham Park for this year’s festivities.
“This is a collaborative event with the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, the Zeta Rho Sigma Chapter and the City of Camden along with other community service organizations to start the summer off on a good note and allow the kids to get out for something good in the community,” Zeta Rho Sigma Chapter President Aaron Kay said.
The event is geared toward promoting goodwill within the Camden community.
Phi Beta Sigma’s Camden County Chapter has been serving the South Jersey Community since 1978.