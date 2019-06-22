Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people have been rushed to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in West Philadelphia. Police say the accident happened at the intersection of 52nd and Spruce Streets just after 5 p.m. Saturday.
According to officials, the initial reports suggests that the accident was accidental. They say the 87-year-old driver stepped on the gas instead of the brake and swerved onto the sidewalk striking two women.
One of the women was caught under the car following the accident.
Both women were taken to a nearby hospital where they are in stable condition.
This happened just outside the perimeter of the Juneteenth parade and music festival.