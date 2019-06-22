HARRINGTON, DE (CBS) — Two people are dead following a motorcycle accident that shutdown a portion of U.S. 13 for several hours in Kent County. State Police say the accident happened just after 12 p.m. Saturday on Hopkins Cemetery Road and South DuPont Highway.
The initial investigation revealed that a jeep was attempting to make a left hand turn when it crossed into the motorcycles path. The motorcycles was unable to apply the brakes in time and collided with the jeep.
The motorcycles 57-year-old driver has been identified as Kenneth Dear and the passenger was 56-year-old Karen Dear.
Both were ejected from the bike as a result of the collision, neither were wearing helmets when the crash happened and were taken to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
The driver and passenger of the jeep were taken to a nearby hospital and treated before they were released.
The roadway in the area of the crash was closed for approximately five hours while the investigation was completed and the roadway was cleared.