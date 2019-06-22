  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man’s body was discovered under a SEPTA train in Philadelphia’s Old City section, early Saturday morning. Police were called to the Market-Frankford line at 2nd and Market Streets, around 3 a.m.

SEPTA suspended service on the Market-Frankford line in both directions and about 70 passengers on board were transported from the west end of the train onto the 2nd Street platform.

Service on the Market-Frankford line resumed just after 6 a.m.

It remains unclear how the body got onto the tracks. SEPTA is retrieving surveillance video to see if the man, who is believed to be in his 20’s, was pushed or jumped on the tracks.

No passengers were injured.

