By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia, Saturday morning. The shooting happened near SEPTA’s Market-Frankford line at 56th and Market Streets, just after 4 a.m.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot once in the back.

He was transported to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspects were seen running from the scene, but no arrests have been made. If you have any information on this shooting, call police.

