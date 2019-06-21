Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Women are making history in the workplace. This year – for the first time ever – there will be more college-educated women in the labor force than men, according to the Pew Research Center.
The Pew Research Center analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and found 29.5 million women had at least a bachelor’s degree, inching out the 29.3 million men.
Researchers say women now comprise 50.2% of the college-educated labor force, up from 45.1% in 2000.
But Pew statistics show women still make only 85-cents to every dollar a man makes.