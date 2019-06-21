



PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Visiting Manayunk, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Philadelphia neighborhood by browsing its most popular local eateries, from an Indian restaurant to a burger bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Manayunk, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Laxmi Indian Grille – Manayunk

Topping the list is Indian spot Laxmi Indian Grille – Manayunk. Located at 4425 Main St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp.

This location of the local chain serves authentic Indian dishes seven days a week. Stop in for favorites like tandoori chicken, lamb biryani and mango lassis. There are plenty of veggie-friendly options, too. (See the full menu here.)

2. The Couch Tomato Bistro

Next up is Italian spot The Couch Tomato Bistro, which offers pizza and more, situated at 100-102 Rector St. With 4.5 stars out of 568 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

In addition to gastropub fare like burgers, salads and mussels, this stylish restaurant offers an array of specialty pizzas and pasta dishes. Be sure to check out the accompanying cafe just next door for even more casual dining options.

3. Lucky’s Last Chance

Bar Lucky’s Last Chance, which offers burgers and hot dogs, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4421 Main St., 4.5 stars out of 448 reviews.

On the menu are original sandwich creations, like the Good Ol’ Dog — a hot dog topped with pulled pork and coleslaw — and the Mak Attack burger loaded with mac and cheese. Lucky’s Last Chance also offers plenty of craft beer to wash it all down.

4. Smiley’s Cafe

And then there’s Smiley’s Cafe, another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 347 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4251 Main St. to check out the Mediterranean and Greek spot is for yourself.

Smiley’s Cafe serves sandwiches filled with gyros, shawarma and falafel, as well as meat and veggie platters.