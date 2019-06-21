PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Looking for a delicious Italian meal near you?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. Melograno
Topping the list is Melograno. Located at 2012 Sansom St. in Rittenhouse, this spot is the highest-rated Italian restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 417 reviews on Yelp.
2. Lorenzo & Sons Pizza
Next up is Society Hill’s Lorenzo & Sons Pizza, situated at 305 South St. With four stars out of 614 reviews on Yelp, this pizzeria has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Gran Caffe L’Aquila
Rittenhouse’s Gran Caffe L’Aquila, located at 1716 Chestnut St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which also offers coffee, tea and gelato, 4.5 stars out of 823 reviews.
4. The Couch Tomato Bistro
The Couch Tomato Bistro, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more in Manayunk, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 570 Yelp reviews. Head over to 100-102 Rector St. to see for yourself.