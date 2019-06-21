



WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Terrence Matthews, the man that live streamed his police chase is facing charges in connection to a gruesome double murder in Burlington County. Police say the victims were the relatives of Matthews ex-girlfriend, Krissida Williams.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Matthews has been charged with two counts of murder for killing 68-year-old Jennifer Vassell and her grandson 9-year-old Ishon Mathiln Jr.

Both victims were found around 2 p.m. on Thursday, with multiple stab wounds and Ishon appears to have been drowned in a bathtub inside a house on the 100 block of Eastbrook Lane.

An investigation revealed that the murders occurred while Williams was at work on Wednesday evening. When she arrived at the residence after work, Matthews was at the home

and held Williams against her will through the night.

Investigators say that the motive for the murders appear to stem from an argument Matthews had with his ex-girlfriend early on Wednesday.

Matthews then apparently thought it was a good idea to stream his Camden County police pursuit live on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

Moments after he unbuckled his seatbelt, he crashed his white Toyota Scion.

“I saw guns drawn and a guy running down the street,” a witness said.

Camden County spokesperson Dan Keashon says Matthews then assaulted an officer before being arrested by police.

“Ran into a neighbor’s yard, apprehended him. They tazed him twice,” the witness said.

“My heart goes out to them, my prayers go out to them. The whole idea that this life and their lives have been snuffed out, I mean words can’t begin to speak to that,” neighbor Titus Welcome said.

Police taped off an entire section of the neighborhood. Detectives collected evidence from inside the home as those living nearby returned home from work to find the large crime scene.