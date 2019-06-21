By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, philadelphia, Refinery fire


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday’s major explosion at a South Philadelphia refinery was so massive that it was detected by space satellites. The National Weather Service tweeted out a gif of the explosion Friday afternoon.

Major Explosion, Fire At Oil Refinery In South Philadelphia

The oil refinery explosion was so hot that its heat signature was captured by satellite. That red blip you see in the below tweet is the explosion, which happened just after 4 a.m.

The fire broke out at the 150-year-old refinery complex on the 3100 block of Passyunk Avenue, just after 4 a.m. and reached three-alarms, Philadelphia Fire Department Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said during a press conference Friday morning.

Chopper 3 was over the explosion Friday.

Officials say the fire is contained but not yet under control.

