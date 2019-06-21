PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Hungry? A new neighborhood Italian spot has you covered. Located at 105 S. 12th St. in Washington Square, the new arrival is called DaMò Pasta Lab.
DaMò Pasta Lab is a fast-casual homemade pasta bar offering menu items like gnocchi loaded with tomatoes, onions, basil and buffalo mozzarella, or a beef and pork lasagna topped with bechamel sauce. There are also soup and salad options.
DaMò Pasta Lab has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Andrew C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 28, wrote, “I ordered their Bolognese, lasagna and focaccia bread. The focaccia was well-seasoned. As for the Bolognese, the pasta is obviously the star of this place.”
Yelper Sanika U. added, “It is easily one of the best pasta places in town, (which is) no easy feat in a town with many Italian restaurants. Our favorite is the Caprese salad. The mozzarella cheese is so soft and fresh, and the pasta boasts a great texture and flavor.”
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: DaMò Pasta Lab is open from 10:30 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.
