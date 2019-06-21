PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — A new French spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Bistro La Bête, the new arrival is located at 1703 S. Ninth St. in East Passyunk.
Bistro La Bête specializes in “fine French fare,” according to its website. On the menu, expect to see starters like fried oysters and escargot. Main dishes include crispy fried rainbow trout and apricot-braised lamb.
Bistro La Bête has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Bob K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 26, wrote, “Our starters were the beets and the escargot stew. Hard to imagine that a plate of beets with arugula and pistachios would steal the show at such a sumptuous feast, but there you have it. The stew was fancy comfort food with a hearty broth. It was perfect with the house sourdough bread.”
Yelper Melissa P. added, “The escargot was swimming in this delicious sauce and the bacon butter corn gnocchi was also tasty. For entrées, we enjoyed the steak and the cod was cooked perfectly.”
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Bistro La Bête is open from 5:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m. on Wednesday-Saturday, and 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday. (It’s closed Monday and Tuesday).
