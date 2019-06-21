



VANCOUVER, British Columbia (CBS) — The Flyers traded down three spots in the first round before selecting defenseman Cam York with the 14th pick of the NHL Draft. The Flyers sent the 11th pick to Arizona for the 14th pick and a second round pick (No. 45) in the deal.

Last week, the Flyers sent their own second round pick (No. 41) to the Sharks as part of the Justin Braun trade.

The pick is in! With the 14th overall selection in the 2019 #NHLDraft, the #Flyers have selected Cameron York! pic.twitter.com/vwGmIPelMG — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 22, 2019

York is a left-handed, 5-foot-11, 172 pound skilled defenseman. In 63 games for the U.S. National Under-18 Team, York potted 14 goals and 65 points.

He is committed to play at the University of Michigan in 2019.

TSN’s Bob McKenzie had York ranked as the 18th-best prospect and the sixth-best defenseman.

Elite Prospects describes York as “a highly skilled defenseman. York has impressive hockey sense and his overall skill level is high. Furthermore, he is very mobile, has a good passing game and a quick release. Defensively he is solid with an active stick and strong positioning.”

This is General Manager Chuck Fletcher’s first draft at the helm of the orange and the black. The Flyers have eight more picks in the 2019 draft — a second rounder (No. 45) two third rounders (65 and 72), a fourth rounder (103), two sixth round picks (165, 169) and two seventh round picks (196 and 201.)

Rounds 2 through 7 continue Saturday at 1 p.m. from Vancouver.