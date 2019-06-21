



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you are looking to un-wine this summer you may want to visit one of the great wineries in the area. Chester County has a number of them, including Chaddsford Winery — one of Pennsylvania’s oldest.

The motto here is “from grape to glass” and showcasing the best of Pennsylvania wine is the mission. One of Pennsylvania’s oldest wineries is located in Chester County.

“We sort of consider ourselves one of the originators of the Pennsylvania wine industry,” Vice President of Chaddsford Winery Corey Krejcik said.

Chaddsford Winery was established in 1982 and with an output of 30,000 cases of wine a year, the business is now a top-five producer in the state – all Pennsylvania made with Pennsylvania grapes.

“Roughly, translates to 200 tons of fruit a year. We work with about seven different growers spread throughout the state,” Krejcik said. “We’re very, very proud to be supporting Pennsylvania agriculture.”

The winery’s portfolio includes everything from award-winning sweet to dry.

Chaddsford Winery hosts everything from intimate tastings to festivals.

On Fridays, “wine down” with extended hours, food truck fare and live music.

Whether you enjoy a glass inside the winery’s big bottle library for a special occasion, or you take a bottle home for a later date, cheers to that!