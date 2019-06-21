Disclaimer: Images included below, may be disturbing for some viewers.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– The Pennsylvania SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Team says it seized 50 cats and kittens from a property in Northumberland County on Friday. The rescue effort took place on 3rd Street in Mount Carmel.
The initial rescue happened on Thursday when officers removed eight cats from the property that self-identified as a rescue organization. On Friday, they returned to rescue the remaining animals.
When the officers arrived they found cats and kittens living in horrible, filthy conditions and suffering from untreated medical conditions.
“While the offender may have intended to rescue these animals, the conditions in which they were living was detrimental to their health and well-being,” the PSPCA said in a statement on Friday.
The animals were taken to the PSPCA’s Erie Avenue headquarters where they are receiving medical treatment.
Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.