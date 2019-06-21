ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Atlantic City have arrested a 12-year-old boy for stealing his grandparent’s car, crashing into another vehicle and fleeing the scene. Police say the incident happened Wednesday at the intersection of Massachusetts and Mediterranean Avenues for a reported hit-and-run.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a vehicle with extensive damage and an injured 20-year-old man. Police say the man’s vehicle was struck by a Chevrolet Cruze that fled the scene but left behind a license plate.
Officials say the driver was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and was treated for his injuries.
New Jersey Gives Away More Than 32,000 Doses Of Naloxone
Police say they received several calls about the fleeing vehicle being driven erratically by a juvenile, but they were unable to locate the vehicle.
Officers later went to the registered owner’s address on Delaware Avenue and spoke with the owner. They determined the 12-year-old boy stole the car keys and vehicle.
The boy has been charged with the unlawful taking of means of conveyance and numerous other motor vehicle summons. He was not injured in the crash and will have a future court date.