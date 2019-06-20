BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CBS) — The Golden State Warriors have selected Villanova forward Eric Paschall with the 41st pick in the draft. Paschall’s selection makes it three straight years the Wildcats have had a player selected in the first round (Donte DiVincenzo, Mikal Bridges and Omari Spellman in 2018, Josh Hart in 2017.)
Paschall — 6-foot-8, 255 pounds –had flown up draft boards leading up to the draft, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
Interestingly, Paschall will now be able to learn and play with Draymond Green, who Rothstein named as a comparable player.
In his senior year, Paschall averaged 16.5 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds per game on 44.7% shooting — down from 53.3% the year prior.
Villanova’s Phil Booth is also draft eligible.