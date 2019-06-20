



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A dog cancer vaccine is being tested that could help both animals and people. Cancer is the leading cause of death in dogs and a new clinical trial to test a vaccine that would prevent canine cancer is the largest ever done.

Stephanie Foster’s dog is among the first to test a new vaccine to prevent cancer in dogs. She wants to make sure Frasier is around for as long as possible.

“They are a huge part of our family,” Foster said.

Frasier is enrolled in the Vaccination Against Canine Cancer study. The vaccine trains the immune system to recognize and destroy a group of abnormal proteins that are common in many cancers.

Frasier will be receiving a series of shots – possibly placebos – over the course of the next five years.

“They pet him, they give him treats, give him his shot and we’re on our way,” Foster said.

Researchers say if the canine vaccine works out it could be expanded.

‘Puppy Dog Eyes’ Evolutionary Trick Dogs Use To Get What They Want, Study Finds

“It could quite possibly prevent cancer in my dog, in other people’s dogs and maybe perhaps in humans,” Foster said.

Foster says she signed up for the study because cancer has unfortunately been a big part of her life.

“Seven years ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Foster said.

During her treatment, Foster learned another dog, Maple, had lymphoma.

“For her to get sick and pass away nine months later,” Foster said, “it devastated us.”

Foster is being proactive, hoping the vaccine trial keeps her dog healthy and saves others too.

“I don’t want people to experience the pain that we’ve experienced,” Foster said.

‘He Had His Little Strut Back’: Dog Owners Turning To Cryotherapy To Help Old, Sick Pets

The dog vaccine trial is taking place at centers in Colorado, California and Wisconsin.

Researchers say while there are some other cancer vaccines being used to treat people, the dog tested version could bring new options to humans.

For more information on the survey, click here.