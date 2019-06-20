



WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) – A man accused of a gruesome double murder in Burlington County is in custody Thursday. Police say a grandmother and her young grandson were killed in Willingboro.

Twenty-three-year-old Terrance Williams apparently thought it was a good idea to stream his Camden County police pursuit live on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

Moments after he unbuckled his seatbelt, he crashed his white Toyota Scion.

“I saw guns drawn and a guy running down the street,” a witness said.

Camden County spokesperson Dan Keashon says Williams then assaulted an officer before being arrested by police.

“Ran into a neighbor’s yard, apprehended him. They tazed him twice,” the witness said.

Montgomery County Couple Found Guilty For Murder Of 4-Year-Old Boy Over Spilled Cereal

Investigators confirm Williams is the man wanted in a double murder in Willingboro.

Two people were found stabbed to death inside of a home on Eastbrook Lane around 2 p.m. Thursday. Neighbors say the victims are a young boy and his grandmother.

“My heart goes out to them, my prayers go out to them. The whole idea that this life and their lives have been snuffed out, I mean words can’t begin to speak to that,” neighbor Titus Welcome said.

Police taped off an entire section of the neighborhood. Detectives collected evidence from inside the home as those living nearby returned home from work to find the large crime scene.

Protesters Want All Philadelphia Police Officers Connected To Alleged Racist Social Media Posts To Be Removed From Streets

“We’ve got a flood? What’s going on? Come to find out, people are dead,” Welcome said.

The Burlington County District Attorney’s Office is investigating.

Williams has not yet been formally charged. The names of the victims have not been released.